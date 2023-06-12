International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:IGT opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.88. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Game Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

