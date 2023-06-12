inTEST Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday.
inTEST Stock Performance
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in inTEST by 344.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in inTEST by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at inTEST
In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
