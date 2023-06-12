inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

inTEST Trading Up 4.9 %

INTT stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.