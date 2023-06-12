Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

