iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.49. 181,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.