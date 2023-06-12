iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $35,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

