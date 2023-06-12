iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,926 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 469,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,903.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 459,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 453,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.68. 554,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.