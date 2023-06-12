iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% during the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 641,451 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 618,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 334,888 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. 532,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,468. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

