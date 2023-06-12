IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 557,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 180,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,243,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 150,021 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $6,232,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,517,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 231,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
