J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of JILL opened at $20.01 on Monday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

