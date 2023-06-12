Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $23,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jabil by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 255,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $16,839,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of JBL traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

