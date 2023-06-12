Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 25,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,228,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 189,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

