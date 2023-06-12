Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 40,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Star Equity Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 189,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.26.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Star Equity
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
