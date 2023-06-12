Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.19

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3182322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,922 shares of company stock worth $1,132,320 over the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

