JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,631 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. 142,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

