Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $45.50 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 290,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,627 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,426 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

