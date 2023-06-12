Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

KEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.53 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

