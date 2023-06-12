KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

