Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,619,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 183,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

