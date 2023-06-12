Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) SVP Sells $73,755.36 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dustin Ohlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $54.55. 1,013,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,843. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

