Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 22,169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.