LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Financial Review

LATAM Airlines Group and Frontier Group are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LATAM Airlines Group
|$9.36 billion
|24.56
|$1.34 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|Frontier Group
|$3.33 billion
|0.61
|-$37.00 million
|$0.31
|30.19
LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Group.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LATAM Airlines Group
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Frontier Group
|0
|3
|9
|0
|2.75
Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $16.42, indicating a potential upside of 75.39%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.
Profitability
This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LATAM Airlines Group
|18.02%
|-45.94%
|13.64%
|Frontier Group
|1.99%
|16.92%
|1.81%
Risk & Volatility
LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
LATAM Airlines Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
