LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Financial Review

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 24.56 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Frontier Group $3.33 billion 0.61 -$37.00 million $0.31 30.19

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frontier Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $16.42, indicating a potential upside of 75.39%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% Frontier Group 1.99% 16.92% 1.81%

Risk & Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

