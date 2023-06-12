Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.
Lennar Price Performance
LEN stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Lennar
In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
