Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

LEN stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

