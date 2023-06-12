LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 213,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LPL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Profile

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.