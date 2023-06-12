Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of LI stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

