Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

