Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.8 %

LNW opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

