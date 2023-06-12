Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIPO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 19th

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 19th. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,217,391 shares in its initial public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $5.75. After the expiration of Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LIPO stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.