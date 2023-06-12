Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:LAC opened at C$27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$42.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.27.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.2649493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

