LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

LIVN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.