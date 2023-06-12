Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.44. 686,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,541. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

