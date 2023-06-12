LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
LiveRamp Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $30.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
