LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.