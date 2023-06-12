LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Critical Contrast

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 0 5 0 3.00 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus target price of $802.50, indicating a potential upside of 354.93%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Better World Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $83.44 billion 5.31 $14.84 billion N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

