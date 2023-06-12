Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

MDGL opened at $265.53 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.71.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

