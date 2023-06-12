MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MAG Silver by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 357,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,584. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

