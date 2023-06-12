Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
