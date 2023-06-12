Mark Eisner Sells 2,042 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $34,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $20,524.70.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 611,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

