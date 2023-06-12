Mark Eisner Sells 2,042 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $34,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $20,524.70.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 611,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.