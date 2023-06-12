Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $424.01. 143,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,089. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average is $361.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

