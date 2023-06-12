Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,177 shares of company stock worth $492,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $49.70. 386,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.