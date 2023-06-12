Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.79. 1,860,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

