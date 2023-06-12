MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 545,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 490,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $2,734,281 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $42.35. 1,634,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,307. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

