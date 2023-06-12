Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562,770. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.