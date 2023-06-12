Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is American Century Companies Inc.’s Largest Position

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,619,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Microsoft worth $4,945,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

