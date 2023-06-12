Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.93. 6,370,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,346,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

