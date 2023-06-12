Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.29.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

