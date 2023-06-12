Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.13.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,018,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

