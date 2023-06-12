Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 667,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

