Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) vs. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Head-To-Head Survey

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Monopar Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,105.67%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Artelo Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.52 million ($0.82) -1.15 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.08 million ($3.66) -0.55

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -91.16% -74.66% Artelo Biosciences N/A -49.70% -48.00%

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Monopar Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to potentially treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

