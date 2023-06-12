Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.05. 105,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,371. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $338.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

