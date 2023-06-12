National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$70.12 and a twelve month high of C$85.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

